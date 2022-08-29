In The Upcoming Season Of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian Will Address The Criticism She Received For Her Now-Famous Variety Interview

The response to Kim Kardashian 's now-famous remarks about people having to "work" "mortified" her. The Skkn creator talks with her sister Khloé Kardashian in a new teaser for the second season of Hulu's "The Kardashians" about the controversy of the viral video she created.

You are aware of the criticism of the Variety interview, right? In a voice-over narration, Kim says. The co-founder of Good American replies, "No one feels sorry for you. Kim admits, "I'm ashamed, and I see why people were angry.

In March, Kim, 41, gained notoriety for her advice to businesswomen to "get your f-king ass up and work."

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, spent several seasons of the family's previous show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," highlighting how little she wanted to work. Still, she also faced harsh backlash for endorsing the Skims creator's remarks.

Kim was raised with a silver spoon in her mouth sparked a firestorm of discussion on social media, and even the incessantly outspoken Jameela Jamil made sure to join in.

"I believe if you were raised in Beverly Hills with extremely wealthy parents in what was really a lesser mansion... Jamil said that nobody needs to hear your opinions on success or work ethics on Twitter. She continued, "These exact 24 hours of the day are a nightmare." "A VERY different 24 hours grew up for 99.9% of the planet."

Later, Kim clarified the out-of-date remarks, attributing them to the tired "taken out of context" defense.

"Well, there was no discussion or questions raised by my comment. She admitted as much to "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts in March. "It became a sound bite, really without any context.

The reality star went on to say that she was responding to a query regarding the idea that even though she has been in the industry for 20 years, people still regard her as renowned simply because of her fame.