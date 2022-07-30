In The Image Of Marilyn Monroe, Ana De Armas Share New Photos

The eagerly anticipated Marilyn Monroe movie, starring Ana de Armas in the lead role, will be released as early as September of this year.

Internet enthusiasts were eager to get another chance to view the actress playing the renowned Hollywood diva after enjoying the “Blonde” trailer so much. And they recently had the opportunity.

Ana shared a few more photos from the movie’s production on her blog. Working with actors like Bobby Cannavale and Adrien Brody was a true blessing. Can’t wait for everyone to see their incredible talent, wrote de Armas in a post.

Although there is no official release date yet, “Blonde” is anticipated to stream on Netflix this year.

Fans will get a detailed look at the rise and fall of Hollywood’s most known face in this mystery thriller, which has a duration of two hours and 46 minutes and is rated an NSFW NC-17.

“Marilyn Monroe is the subject of this NC-17 film. It’s somewhat what you desire, am I correct? Director Andrew Dominik remarked in February, “I want to see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe narrative.

The narrative is inspired by the same-titled novel by Joyce Carol Oates, published in 2000. Before, there was a scene that allegedly involved oral sex and menstruation, but Dominik dismissed that as a “hilarious” story. There is a rape scene, though.

Dominik stated, “It’s a demanding movie. It’s the audience’s fault if they don’t like it, f-king audience. It’s not a campaign for office.

At the age of 36, Monroe passed away in 1962 from a barbiturate overdose. The opening still of Ben Affleck’s ex-post boyfriend’s is a recreation of a 1957 photograph of Monroe and Miller taken honestly close to a wooden fence. She adopts Monroe’s style by donning a blue polka-dot dress and carrying flowers.

The second image shows Armas and Cannavale cuddling up on top of a bookshelf on a ledge during filming.