In The Days Leading Up To The Friends Reunion, Matthew Perry Underwent Urgent Surgery

The Friends reunion filming in April last year was delayed because Matthew Perry needed immediate dental treatment. The actor, now 53 years old, disclosed the treatment to Diane Sawyer on ABC's Nightline during an interview broadcast on Friday. He said that the procedure left his mouth feeling like it was on fire.

As it was, Perry's admirers were concerned about his health due to his slurred speech and blank expression. He said my voice sounded strange, but he knew he had to come nonetheless.

His voice and words had become worn from constant use, but he told the veteran interviewer, "I elected to go and do the greatest that I could."

Perry recently revealed that he has been sober for the past 18 months, making him a newly sober person when the much-awaited reunion broadcast in May of 2021.

Several recent interviews have revealed details from the Whole Nine Yards star's forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, which will be released on November 1. He recently spoke with Sawyer.

One of the numerous bombshells he's dropped is that he had to have all-new front teeth because they fell out as he was chewing peanut butter on toast.

Perry broke down in tears during his conversation with Sawyer, describing how his Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston came to his trailer to intercede because the cast could smell alcohol on him.

He said his co-stars and producers had to help prop him up at various points and that he had been challenged about his substance abuse.

Perry informed Sawyer, 76, that he had been to about 65 detoxes, 6,000 AA meetings, 30 years of therapy, and half his life in treatment or sober living residences and that he had been in therapy for 30 years.