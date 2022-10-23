In The Clip, Brendan Fraser Discusses How He Feels About Dwayne Johnson's Public Endorsement Of His Return To The Movie Scene

The portrayal that Fraser, 53, gave in The Whale represents a massive comeback for the star, who is best known for his roles in box office hits like "The Mummy" and "George of the Jungle," has garnered him a lot of award talk.

After the video was shared online showing Fraser getting upset during a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, Johnson, who appeared in The Mummy Returns alongside Fraser in 2001, took to Twitter to express his support for the actor.

Seeing this tremendous applause for Brendan brings a massive smile to my face. Man, I am so thrilled right now. Johnson, who is now 50 years old, said, "He encouraged me to participate in his Mummy Returns franchise for my first job, which launched my career in Hollywood." Congratulations to my good friend Darren Aronofsky, and best wishes for all of your success, brother. #TheWhale.

Wednesday night, at the New York Party hosted by Variety, Fraser responded to Johnson's backing by telling the publication, "I considered that was incredibly lovely of him."

The reception that followed The Mummy Returns was the first time that I had the opportunity to speak with him. We had never physically met one another before that, even though we had been competing against one another onscreen. However, whenever we collaborated on a project, he seemed to be nothing more than a bit of tape on a stick. Therefore, it was polite to say, "Hey, man." How are ya? Here we are at last!

He was joking; I could handle him. I could easily take him; after all, he's only a roll of tape on a stick! In a recent cover story for Variety, in which he was interviewed alongside The Whale director Darren Aronofsky, Brendan Fraser stated that he is open to the possibility of reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in another Mummy sequel.

He added, "I have no idea how that would even function." But I wouldn't rule it out if someone could convince me that it was a good idea.