In The City Of Menaggio, Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Visited A Home Goods Store To Do Some Shopping

While on their opulent Italian honeymoon, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck found time for a little shopping therapy.

The newlyweds visited Decio ImmagineCasa, a home furnishings business in Menaggio city, on Wednesday afternoon and gave the store's staff the most wonderful surprise.

Four images from Bennifer 2.0's visit were posted on the store's Instagram page under the caption "UNEXPECTED CUSTOMERS."

Lopez, 53, posed for photos with two staff members while donning a yellow peasant-style dress and brown aviator sunglasses. She clutched her gelato hard and smiled toothlessly.

Affleck, 50, also took part in the photoshoot but appeared far less excited about it. The actor, who was dressed in a sandy brown button-down shirt, scarcely moved his face for the photographs as he positioned his arms around the singer and each of the staff members.

In the other two photos, Lopez and Affleck could be seen perusing the mom-and-pop store like any other pair of regulars.

Pictures acquired exclusively by Page Six on Tuesday showed the couple on a private boat ride on Lake Como, indicating that they are undoubtedly having fun on their second honeymoon. The stars appeared to be deep in discussion as they sailed off the coast of Tremezzo before exchanging a tender kiss.

Additionally, on Tuesday, pictures of the newlyweds eating lunch at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo were taken.

According to images obtained by the Daily Mail, the Oscar winner was seen looking at pictures of his blushing bride on his phone throughout the leisurely lunch.

One image, in particular, showing the Grammy winner swinging while donning her lavish Ralph Lauren reception outfit caught Affleck's attention.

The singer wore a white, peasant-style dress with long, puffed sleeves and a modest turtleneck for both the group's lunch excursion and their boat ride. For his part, Affleck chose a khaki pair of slacks and a periwinkle button-down shirt.

They made sure to limit their post-nuptial PDA by holding hands as they left the restaurant.