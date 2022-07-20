In The Church, Jennifer Lopez Changed Into Different Clothing For The Ceremony

This Saturday was the long-awaited Sensual engagement of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck , who finally dug out their wedding attire for the occasion in scorching Las Vegas.

The couples' almost 20-year separation helped them realize they wanted to be together in both happy and sad times. It turned out that one of the superstar's costumes had been sitting in the wings for more than a year and was tainted with a peculiar tale.

In a touching video sent on Sunday to her on the JLO email list, Lopez said, "I've had this dress for a long time, and I just kept it. Now I'm going to wear it on my big day."

Chris Appleton, the celebrity's hairstylist, also posted the adorable footage on his social media accounts, noting that it captured a precious moment just before the wedding.

However, Jennifer continued to change into a different Zuhair Murad wedding gown in the vicinity of Las Vegas' renowned Little White Wedding Chapel.

For the beloved "yes," she donned a white lace dress with long sleeves, a love neckline, a corset waist, and a fishtail fringe, The final element of the outfit was a veil with lace trimming.

The superstar frequently works with the Lebanese fashion designer to create gorgeous red carpet outfits. She has already worn a Zuhair Murad Bridal Couture dress in her most recent romantic comedy First Man.

But in keeping with the red carpet, Affleck stuck with the traditional tuxedo. Lopez maintained her trademark peach nude lip gloss, dark smoky eyes, and bronzed makeup, which she complemented with voluminous hair. Chris Appleton assisted in embodying the star stylist Jennifer Lopez's wedding look.

We spoke our vows in the tiny chapel and handed each other rings we would wear for the rest of our lives. We also used a dress from an old movie and a blazer from Ben's closet as witnesses.

Even for a march down the aisle, they had Bluetooth. However, in the end, it was the perfect wedding we could have ever imagined. Which has come true And Which we have long fantasized about.