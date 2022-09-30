In Response To An Interview Given By Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez Emphasized The Importance Of Being Kind

In response to Hailey Bieber 's now-viral podcast interview, Selena Gomez gave a short speech about the power of words and the value of being nice.

Gomez commented on a Thursday TikTok Live that was recorded and shared on Twitter. "Ironically, I would publish something that's all about good words 'cause that's exactly what I want," she added.

At least, that's what E! It's not fair, the Rare Beauty founder told News, because nobody should ever be treated that way. Supporting Rare means representing what it represents, the singer continued, saying that words matter.

Gomez, who is 30 years old, ended her message by saying, "Have a fantastic remainder of your day." On Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Mrs. Bieber went uncharacteristically honest, revealing that she had spoken to Gomez since marrying the actress' ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in September 2018.

Everybody gives each other the benefit of the doubt. The 25-year-old model claimed that her interactions with Gomez have been "all love" and that there has been "zero drama" between them on a personal level.

Hailey pointed out that she owed her nothing. We owe each other nothing except mutual respect. Therefore there's no need for us to be rude. I have great respect for her, and I don't believe any expectations exist [between us]. She has my utmost regard.

The Rhode Skin creator revealed that he was able to move on with his life and become engaged to Justin, 28, just months after his final breakup with Gomez because "everyone on our side knows what happened, and we're good."

She said, "That has brought me a lot of peace." That which transpired is well known to us. What happens, happens. In a veiled swipe at the legions of rabid Jelena supporters, Hailey said she "never snatched Justin from Gomez" because it's not in her character to do so.