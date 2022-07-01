In New York, What did Madonna's concert remember

Lately, Madonna gave a concert in New York during the Pride Month celebrations. Remember that in June, many countries around the world hold events to draw attention to the problems of the LGBT community.

As a recognized defender of minority rights, Madonna did not stand aside and performed brilliantly, inviting the famous Drag Queens who took part in the show "Royal Races of Ru Paul."

However, Madonna's performance with the Dominican rap artist Tokischa, who became famous online for her outrageous behavior, attracted the most public attention. The artists sang the song Hang Up as a duet, ending with a kiss.

Fans of Pop Diva immediately began comparing her to the legendary kisses of Madonna and Britney Spears on MTV VMAs in 2003, which the singers recently repeated at the wedding of Britney and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Videos also spread on social media showing one of Madonna's sons, 16-year-old David Bandu, taking the stage during the song Celebration and joining the dancers.

David did not officially come out, but many believe that Madonna posted a video where her son kisses another guy. It's also no mystery that David often arises in public in dresses.

In a previous post, A variety of celebrities have always loved to borrow something from Madonna's style, but when the children of a pop icon copy her images, this invariably delights the Western press.

So, so everyone drew attention to the joint appearance of Madonna and her son: the singer came to the boxing match last weekend in a black tracksuit, and 16-year-old David Banda chose a red dress with a V-neck from the Adidas x Gucci collaboration. To him, he picked up jewelry from Vivienne Westwood and black sneakers.