In Los Angeles, Selma Blair Was Observed Moving Closer To Her Ex-Boyfriend David Lyons

On Saturday, Selma Blair and David Lyons ignited suspicions of a reconciliation when they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles.

The "Cruel Intentions" actress, 50, and the director, who started dating in 2019, were seen together again at an Erewhon Market shop when paparazzi snapped their photos. In the pictures, which Page Six has recently received, it seems a fan confronted the couple because they stopped to converse with the woman.

Blair stroked Lyons' head and placed her hand on his shoulder and chest as they talked.The director was also spotted touching Blair's back, neck, and shoulder in response to the outward demonstrations of love. But before continuing to show Lyons, love, the "Sweetest Thing" actor stopped to pet her service dog.

Blair received her MS diagnosis in August 2018, but after a long battle, she declared after three years that she was in recovery.

At the time, the "After" actress said that "stem cell placed me in remission." After stem cell treatment, the irritation and lesions didn't actually start to decrease for approximately a year.

For their laid-back outing, Blair and Lyons dressed simply. The "Legally Blonde" actress wore a white tank top and pink leggings that complemented her ex's T-shirt. They all added diamond jewelry as an accessory to their outfits.

While Lyons donned a bigger gold band on his pinky finger, Blair was seen donning a tiny gold ring on her left hand and a diamond ring on her pointer finger. Page Six asked Blair's representative for a statement on the couple's relationship status, but she refused. The former partners, according to a source, are now "just pals."

Lyons and Blair have a history of wearing ensembles that complement one another. They were seen walking together in Los Angeles in the same hue in July 2020, although this time they were donning white.