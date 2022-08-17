In Los Angeles, A$AP Rocky Was Dragged Up On Criminal Charges

A$AP Rocky , a rapper, was charged with battery and possession of a weapon on Monday in relation to a fight he had in Los Angeles with a former buddy in November.

Authorities said that the Manhattan resident, Rakim Mayers, used a pistol personally and was charged with two counts of battery with a semiautomatic rifle.

A$AP Relli, a former member of the "A$AP Mob," was reportedly directed at by Rocky, 33, who then allegedly shot twice in his direction.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said, "Discharging a pistol in a public location is a severe offense that could have ended with disastrous results not only for the individual targeted but also for innocent onlookers visiting Hollywood."

After landing at LAX airport with girlfriend Rihanna in April, the "Praise the Lord" singer was detained and accused of assault with a deadly weapon. On a bail of $550,000, he was released.

"After carefully reviewing the facts in this case, my office concluded that it was appropriate to add a particular firearm charge."

Terell Ephron, better known by his stage name Relli, declared he would file a lawsuit for "irremediable damage to his career in the entertainment world."

Rocky was already in trouble with the law in 2019 after being detained and imprisoned in Sweden for a month for his participation in a street brawl with accused "drug users."

