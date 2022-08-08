In Italy, Vanesa Hudgens Enjoyed A Boat Day While Looking Glamorous In A Vivid Pink Bikini

Along with many other Hollywood stars, including Jennifer Lopez with children but without her husband Ben Affleck, Angelina Jolie with her girls, and Adele with her boyfriend, 33-year-old Vanessa Hudgens is taking a summer vacation on the coast of Italy.

Friends and Stella, the younger sister, 26, who is the company to the star of the movies "Tick-tock... Boom!" and "Start Over," make up the group. Girls voluntarily allow subscribers to view images from this trip.

Vanessa flaunts her beautiful legs and defined abs in the most recent photo, which has her in a hot pink bikini.

The actress added more feminine bracelets to her leg and wrist, hoop earrings, a gold necklace, and square-shaped black-framed sunglasses to her already opulent ensemble.

Even if the artist's face is mostly hidden by her spectacles, you can still tell that she shunned cosmetics. Her hair was pulled back in a high bun, one of the season's most fashionable hairstyles.

Stella opted to unwind in the same neon-yellow bikini as her older sister. She wore hoop earrings and sunglasses as her only jewelry and accessories.

Another image showed the celebrity posing between two walls not far from the top of the boat, with the stunning surroundings visible in the backdrop.

Vanessa wrote "Acqua" and "Bambina" in a brief caption for the picture, along with wave emojis. Water is aqua in Italian, while Bambina is babe or infant.

In order to support children who were impacted in nations like Syria and Ukraine, Vanessa traveled to Capri with her sister to attend the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF gala.

Together with other famous people, including Jared Leto and Jennifer Lopez, the outstanding star attended the occasion.

Vanessa slid into a Michael Kors gown that was designed just for her. The short dress was composed of a gold-colored fabric, and a cape with a long train descended from the back to the floor.