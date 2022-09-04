In His Most Recent Social Media Outburst, Kanye West Vowed To End His Association With Gap

With the store, with whom he secured a 10-year partnership in 2020, Kanye West went on Instagram to air his dirty laundry.

In a string of since-deleted posts, the 45-year-old rapper-turned-fashion designer attacked everyone on media platforms, from his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian to the matriarch of the Kardashian family, Kris Jenner.

In a now-deleted six-minute video that seemed to be directed at Gap executives, he also had harsh words for the retailer.

It's Sparta, right? It's not celeb marketing, though. It's not a joint effort in this case. The singer of "Runaway" declared that this was his life's work.

Ye said, equating himself to Tom Brady, "This is our football team," before stating that he would pursue other goals.

You must put me in a position where I can be Ye and act accordingly. Else I'm quitting.

While acknowledging his appreciation for the retailer, West claimed it was "crazy" that pre-orders for his blue "Round Jackets" had supposedly been canceled and that there had never been a fashion show.

In Virgil's name," he said, referring to the late designer of Off-White and Louis Vuitton as well as a regular colleague and friend. "In the name of my mum. I'll let you know what it is.

Then, West wrote on social media that he was looking for "anyone who has ten years' store experience and is willing to transform the world" to work with him in business and that it was "contract terms written" in his agreements with both Gap and Adidas that they would create physical locations. He claimed I salvaged both of those businesses simultaneously, but neither has followed through.

The Grammy-winning designer alleged earlier this week that the firm had plagiarised one of his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga designs for Gap's main line and that it had also scrapped a picture session in Tokyo that was supposed to feature his kids "without him aware."