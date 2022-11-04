In Apple TV+'s My Mind And Me, Selena Gomez's Pals Discuss Her Mental Breakdown In Depth

While on her Revival tour in 2016, Selena Gomez had a nervous breakdown that left her feeling like she wanted to end her life. The Who Says singer gave 55 performances before calling off the tour balance in August to focus on her emotional well-being.

At one point in the conversation, she says, "I don't want to be alive right now." Likewise, Gomez's former helper Theresa says to the camera in her new documentary for Apple TV+ titled My Mind and Me that she does not want to continue living.

And I'm thinking, Huh? So that's what Theresa remembers. This was one of those times when staring into her eyes revealed nothing. The darkness was complete. This is really creepy.

Your attitude is, "F-k this." Everything needs to stop right now. It's time for us to head back to the house. Gomez's best friend Raquelle claimed that the 30-year-psychotic old's episode was precipitated by the increasing volume of the voices she was hearing inside her mind.

The mother of the Lose You to Love Me singer says that the only way she found out about her daughter's breakdown was through TMZ, as the pop star refused to speak to her. After receiving a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, Gomez checked herself into a mental health facility to start feeling better.

Gomez states, "I didn't want to check myself into a mental health facility." Though it was the last thing I wanted, I realized I needed to break free of my thoughts or risk going mad. As soon as I heard it, I thought, "That's it. That's it, I figured; this is how I'll always be.

In October 2018, the lupus-stricken actress had another mental breakdown due to the autoimmune disease's effects on her white blood cell level. Although she had been transported to Cedars-Sinai for treatment, she insisted on being discharged and tried to remove her IVs.