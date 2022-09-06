In An Interview With 60 Minutes Australia, Jayden James, 15, Made Some Remarks That Prompted Britney Spears To React On Them

Jayden James, Britney Spears‘ 15-year-old son, made some remarks in an interview that was just broadcast in part on 60 Minutes Australia.

Jayden, you keep criticizing my actions, just like my entire family has always done, by saying, “Hopefully, she gets well, and I will pray for her,” Why should I pray? Stated the 40-year-old superstar in a voice memo posted to Instagram on Monday.

Britney said, “I continue working so I can pay off my mother Lynne Spears’ legal fees and her house.” She then implied that Jayden’s racist remarks were motivated by her worry that her financial duties would soon come to an end.

Sean Preston, Jayden’s older brother, turns 17 on September 14, while Jayden turns 16 on September 12.

Do you guys want me to improve so I can continue to pay your dad $40,000 every month? she stated, praising her present achievements as a member of Toxic. Or is the fact that it will end in two years and you won’t receive anything the cause you guys have decided to act hateful?

Jayden started to Daphne Barak, a celebrity reporter, that although he and Preston, who skipped their mother’s June wedding to Sam Asghari, no longer find hours with her, they still intend to see her if her mental state improves.

Through Instagram, Britney informed Jayden that she does not need criticism about her mental health from her family, only unwavering support and affection.

She expressed her sadness that none of you had shown me any respect as a human. All you know is how my family has treated me, as you have seen. I feel as though you all like insinuating that I have a problem, as I previously stated.

The Grammy-winning artist also recalled a chat she had with Jayden just since he and Preston finally quit coming to see her.