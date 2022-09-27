In A Seductive Video, Blac Chyna Flaunted Her Incredible Figure

The model flaunted her body in a post she made on Monday on her NSFW Twitter account. The tweet was so explicit that it required a warning.

Chyna, 34 years old, promoted her OnlyFans account in the brief video by posing in a pair of daisy dukes and a white tank top that hid barely half of her naked breasts. Chyna was wearing the tank top.

The woman, a mother of two, was seen twerking for the camera while wearing a red and blue wig. She also gave her fans a glance at her tattoos and her curvy shape. However, before followers could watch the sexy video, the social networking platform displayed a warning about the video's potentially offensive material.

Chyna, who purportedly generates the majority of her money from the subscription-based site, was greeted with a range of reactions after sharing the horrifying video. While some of her admirers complimented the lovely preview, others urged her to establish a positive legacy for herself and others by discouraging her from posting nudity on social media.

Too much sauce was the comment that one fan made to the model about her famous figure. Someone else in the group said that things must be difficult for you. While another supporter just responded with a gif showing Paris Hilton covering her face in embarrassment.

She agreed in June with her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian, after claiming that in July 2017, he uploaded naked images and videos of her on social networking sites without her knowledge. Although the truth is that the former reality star now chooses to show off her body online, she did so regardless of the reality that they had previously been engaged in a legal battle.

After the breakup of their chaotic romance, Chyna, who is 35 years old, filed a lawsuit against Kardashian, who revealed intimate images of the model.