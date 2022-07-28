In A Plunging White Bra And A Pair Of Black Slacks, Emily Ratajkowski Attracted Attention

After divorcing her husband, Emily Ratajkowski did not become a recluse; instead, the celebrity frequently made appearances in public. The model started to spend more time with her pals, who undoubtedly encouraged her.

She was therefore photographed in New York the day prior while traveling with three pals. In a white crop top, navy blue flared pants, and sandals, Emily went for a stroll. The star’s long legs and elastic press were highlighted by the attire.

Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In New Video As She Breaks The Internet Again

But Emily’s admirers detected the sadness in her eyes. Her admirers are really concerned that the model is distressed over her separation from her marriage. Even other people observed Ratajkowski’s significant weight loss.

They responded to her new images by saying things like, “She looks so dejected!” and “There is no face on her.”

However, experts confirm that Emily is in wonderful shape and doing a fantastic job. The model is currently concentrating on raising her son and being a mother.

Recall that reports suggested that Ratajkowski’s spouse Sebastian Beer-McClard’s numerous affairs were the cause of the couple’s breakup. The model was the one who broke things off. They claim that she will shortly formally petition for separation.

Emily Ratajkowski And Sebastian Bear-McClard Have Planned To Divorce After Rumors Of Cheating Emerge

Despite rumors of marital issues, Emily Ratajkowski carries on with her regular activities. The model visited a friend over the weekend, and the two of them strolled through Manhattan.

The celebrity made an outing in a beautiful summer ensemble. She wore a midi skirt with a silk cream shirt with a deep neckline and opened back.

A grey handbag on a chain and black wedge sandals finished Emily’s outfit. The model wore no showy jewelry so as not to draw attention away from the clothing.

Advertisement

The production company Bear-McClard is most known for having worked with the brothers Benny, and Josh Safdie on a number of films, including Heaven Knows What, Good Time, a crime drama starring Robert Pattinson, and Uncut Gems, a highly regarded thriller starring Adam Sandler.