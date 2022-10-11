It would appear that Emily Ratajkowski has revealed that she is bisexual. On Monday, the model posted her response to a query posed by another user on TikTok, which posed the following query: "If you consider bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?"

Ratajkowski, 31 years old, reacted to the criticism by simply turning the camera on herself while sitting on a green velvet couch that looped around her sitting room.

Shay Mitchell, a former cast member of Pretty Little Liars, also posted the video, in which she, too, appears to reveal her sexual orientation.

The couple had been married since 2018 and had a child together, a son named Sylvester Apollo Bear, who was one year old at the time. Page Six was the first to report the couple's split in July, shortly after we were informed of the model's extramarital affair by a source close to the model.

According to the information provided, yes, he did cheat. He has a pattern of dishonest behavior. It is revolting. He is a canine. The actress provided additional evidence that she and her boyfriend had broken up in September by posting a video to TikTok in which she stated that she had recently become single and was considering her options in terms of dating and other activities.

According to recent rumors, it appears that she has been doing just that, as she is now said to be dating none other than Brad Pitt himself.

The month before last, a source mentioned to Page Six that the two had gone out together a few times but that they were not formally together just yet.

On the other hand, according to the information provided by a different source we have access to, he is dating several different people. He has not yet committed his romantic life to a single partner.