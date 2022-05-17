In a flash, will Ezra Miller be substituted because of his controversial behavior? Ezra Miller seems to be making headlines at the speed of his DC hero, The Flash . However, the chronology of the actor's erratic behavior is shattering, starting with a verified but deleted video showing the actor strangling a woman in Reykjavik. However, in March 2022, the actor again added fuel to the fire with his arrest at a karaoke bar for disturbing the peace, soon followed by an injunction filed in connection with a separate incident the next day, when Miller broke into someone else's house. In addition to these " adventures " with the Hawaiian police, the Hollywood talent was again put on trial for second-degree assault, just a week after the restraining order was lifted from him.

In the midst of these incidents, Rolling Stone reported that as a result of an emergency meeting, Warner Bros. and DC had made the decision to take a hiatus from any future projects involving Miller, including his possible appearance in the DC Cinematic Universe. As the shocking ruling from that meeting spread, there has been speculation about how much recent events will affect Miller's future films. In particular, the long-awaited film adaptation of The Flash is scheduled to premiere on June 23, 2023. The main question is, will the main character be replaced in the movie franchise amid the ongoing legal drama?

The Flash Film News fan account has been closely following the discussion of possible changes to the upcoming film. "We've been in direct contact with Ezra's team for the last couple of weeks," the group said on Twitter. The comment followed the band's statement in May, saying, "The rumors that Dylan O'Brien will be re-shot in #TheFlash are completely false ."