In A Clip From Bear Grylls' Running Wild, Florence Pugh Discusses Her Intrepid Grandma

In a film provided exclusively to PEOPLE, the 26-year-old Little Women actress discusses her lifelong passion for outdoor activities as she ventures outdoors for an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls : The Challenge.

In the video, Pugh casually remarks, "My grandmother is somewhat of an adrenaline addict." Your gran?, shortly followed by Grylls saying, "I adore it."

Pugh recalled that the two of them frequently went mountain climbing. In the video, Pugh says, "We'd go mountaineering, and she still goes." "She's 85. She climbs with her buddies, and she's envious of me being here right now."

When Grylls inquires where Pugh gets her "sense of adventure," Pugh responds, "I think so."

Pugh explains that her grandmother had requested an offer for their upcoming excursion and that "she desires to attend.

For a brief period, the video switches to Pugh's grandma as she stands in the woods on her "regular dog walk." "Welcome to Running Wild with Florence and Granny Pat," Grylls replies.

In the volcanoes and jungles of Costa Rica, Pugh and Grylls teach the Midsommar star how to cross rapids, gauge the level of a river using a rope and a rock, and stay clear of venomous snakes and steep cliff edges. They catch eel for dinner by navigating a swamp that is home to alligators.

Day two requires Pugh to determine the depth of a waterfall pool before deciding whether to jump off a tall cliff into a section of rapids that is below.

On the new show, there are additional famous guests, such as Simu Liu and Natalie Portman, both of whom are Marvel actors. Each visitor receives instruction on survival techniques and puts them to the test in the wild.

On Monday, August 15, Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge will feature an episode featuring Florence Pugh .