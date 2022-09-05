In A Ceremony, Mason Morfit And Jordana Brewster Are Wed

The couple, who started dating in July 2020, exchanged vows in a ceremony on Saturday in Redondo Beach, California.

Brewster, 42, donned a form-fitting white dress with a split at the bottom and a corset adorned with lace for her special day. Morfit, in contrast, preserved his composure while dressing in a dark tux.

Several Fast & Furious movie cars were queued up for the couple's ceremony because Brewster has been a part of the series since the first movie's 2001 debut. A query for a response from PEOPLE was not immediately answered by Brewster's reps.

Members of the Brewster Fast & Furious franchise family, such as Vin Diesel, Ludacris, and Meadow Walker, were also present. Brewster and Morfit were initially connected in July 2020, when they were seen arm in arm while out and about in Santa Monica, California.

Brewster disclosed that she had did meet Morfit four years earlier when she and the businessman were still married to others in a frank piece for Glamour that was released in June 2021.

Four days after Brewster and ex-husband Andrew Form made the decision to split, the two reunited in San Francisco, based on the actress. Brewster, 53, and Form were wed for 13 years until Form filed for divorce. Rowan, age 6, and Julian, age 8, are the couple's boys.

Brewster announced her engagement in September 2021 when she posted a photo of herself cuddling up beside the tech CEO while sporting a sparkler on her ring finger. Brewster referenced her initials on Instagram, writing, "JB soon to be JBM."

Brewster spoke with PEOPLE in March 2022 about her forthcoming nuptials and discussed how the couple would make their big day very special to them. She said that there wouldn't be anything indifferent about it.