In A Cease-And-Desist Letter, Blac Chyna Told TikToker Ava Louise To Back Off

A TikTok celebrity who alleged that a model was attempting to abduct and sex-traffic Blac Chyna has received an immediate end order from the model, whose actual name is Angela Renée White. Blac Chyna has responded to the TikTok star by sending a cease-and-desist order of her own.

The court stated that Chyna's attorney, JD Sanchez, addressed Ava Louise slams the social networking star for creating absurd, exaggerated, and inappropriate claims against Chyna in light.

She had stated that Blac Chyna had me as a captive, and I'm certain that she was attempting to sexually traffic me while I was actually being trafficked myself.

According to the letter, which was acquired by Page Six, your false assertions that Ms. White indulged in a such egregious criminal activity constitutes defamation per se under California law.

In addition to this allegation, Chyna's attorney claims that Louise engaged in a pattern of threatening and inappropriate behavior in order to improve the popularity of her TikTok account.

According to the contents of the letter, you reveal in one of your TikTok videos that you deliberately invented and spread a fake story about a sexual encounter between Kanye West and Jeffree Star. That joke kind of provided me with such a wide platform that I now have a chance to meet individuals like Blac Chyna because of my following and who I know today.

Page Six's inquiry for a response from Louise wasn't met with an immediate response. It would appear that Louise, who is now 34 years old, may have been provided with Chyna's legal document, as none of the videos in question can be found on her TikTok account anymore.

Regarding the previous story that Louise spread about the controversial makeup artist and West, Star had stated in the past that he found the rumor to be quite funny.