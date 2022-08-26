In A Bikini, Jessica Simpson Displayed Her Toned Body While Wearing A Cowboy Hat, A Huge Belt, And High Heels

On Thursday, Jessica Simpson flaunted her toned body in a brown bikini while accessorizing the traditional two-piece with a tonne of daring pieces.

The 42-year-old singer of "Boots Are Made for Walking" shared a picture of herself wearing the bikini with a cowboy hat, a wide belt in the Western style, gold sunglasses, piled bracelets, and animal-print shoes from her own Jessica Simpson shoe collection.

She captioned the photo by saying, "Without three kids requiring me to rush, I had the time to adorn the swimsuit. It is the simple things that make me happy."

Simpson, who has three children with her husband Eric Johnson—Birdie Mae, 3; Ace Knute, 9; and Maxwell Drew, 10—shared a link to her high platforms in her Instagram Stories.

The "Dany" sultry heel retails for $119 and is offered in a variety of hues, in contrast to Simpson's cheetah-spotted style, such as the traditional black and sand, pink-and-purple tie-dye, red snakeskin, and black-and-white checkered.

Simpson received a tonne of positive feedback from followers in the remarks area of her image, including the phrases "You look beautiful" and "Looking hot gorgeous." Simpson frequently wears alarmingly high-heeled shoes with her swimwear.

After acquiring a lot of weight after her most recent pregnancy, the mother of three claimed in September 2019 that she had dropped 100 pounds.

Simpson credited Harley Pasternak, her longtime trainer, with helping her achieve success, declaring at the time that he was "beyond proud" of his longstanding client.

The singer of "Take My Breath Away" said in April 2022 that she had finally worked up the guts to go bikini-less for the first time following her major weight loss.

The pop star-turned-billionaire fashion mogul posted a sultry selfie of herself in a paisley-print bikini, "I have gained and shed 100lbs 3x so I never imagined this time could or would come, but I spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!"

"Hard labor. Commitment. Self-Love," she added. I had a big weep of pride today.