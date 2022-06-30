Imagine Dragons release 'Sharks' music video

This is the second single from the album "Mercury Act 2", which will be released on July 1.

Imagine Dragons released the track and video for "Sharks." The song will be included in the group's new album "Mercury - Act 2", released on July 1.

This is the second single from the record: in the spring, Imagine Dragons released the song "Bones," which sounded in the trailer for season 3 of The Boys.

"The world is full of sharks. As we age, this becomes more and more obvious. But it is also self-reflection: "How can you judge? How many times have you been a shark yourself."

You see sharks, but don't you consider them yourself?

Reynolds added that "Mercury - Act 2" will be pretty heavy but at the same time not devoid of irony.

Imagine Dragons' latest Mercury - Act 1 album was released in September 2021. In November, the band premiered the song "Enemy," the theme song for the Arcane series.

The song peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Imagine Dragons' most successful track since 2017.

