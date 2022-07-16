If It Gets Colder, Take A Closer Look At The Practical Images Of The Stylish Olsen Sisters Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen

The founders of the minimalist New York brand The Row, despite the fashion for the flashy zero, still promote normcore and restraint in the selection of everyday outfits.

On Tuesday, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen went for a walk together in West Hollywood. 36-year-old famous sisters hid their faces under black masks and sunglasses:

Mary-Kate chose a rectangular model with acetate frames, while Ashley opted for aviators in a metallic silver frame.

The acting duo, who have become successful designers of their own brand, is the best advertisement for the images from The Row collections.

On a chilly summer day, Mary-Kate Olsen wore a basic long-sleeve T-shirt with graphite straight-leg trousers and pointed-toe ballerinas and slung a velvet jacket over her arm in case she needed to keep warm.

Ashley Olsen went further in compiling a multi-layered outfit, and to wide trousers, flip flops, popular for the second spring-summer season, and a huge jacket, as if borrowed from her boyfriend, she added a blue silk scarf. As accessories, the sisters chose crocodile-like leather totes in black and chocolate colors.

In a previous post, When multitasking becomes your credo and meetings, and cultural activities clog the calendar, you definitely need to remember nothing in the morning.

Take your laptop with you, take your yoga uniform with you (there will be no time to go home after the office), and bright lipstick and jewelry for the evening with you.

So that the bag does not burst at the seams, choose roomy accessories - hard, shapeless totes or soft shoppers in shades that are relevant for the summer of 2022.

It-girls around the world agreed that, in addition to the trendy orange and pink, it is worth giving another chance to shoppers and totes in rich chocolate and milky shades.

Olive and sky blue do not lag behind in terms of relevance: bags in these colors will add tenderness and brightness to the image, with all their restraint.