Idris Elba Shares Tense Trailer For Kathryn Bigelow's New Thriller 'House of Dynamite'

Bigelow, a Kumarathane Oscar-winner, has directed and produced this thriller in the backdrop of geo-politics. A suspenseful nuclear escalation that is scheduled to be released globally this October, it has already elicited strong reactions from viewers for the terrifyingly chilling aura of realism. Idris stated that he felt honored to have been part of the project via his social networks, with thousands of comments pouring in.

Posting the trailer, he wrote, “Truly grateful to Kathryn Bigelow for letting me be a part of her vision. House of Dynamite October 3rd UK, October 10th worldwide, Netflix October 24th.” The trailer itself shows the making of a tension. Calm and philosophical with deep thoughts such as “Being prepared is the best deterrent to war,” it turns into full-blown panic when news comes in that a nuclear missile over the Pacific is targeting the continental US. The dialogue is short, incredibly direct, and full of dreadful military jargon discussing how to “hit a bullet with a bullet,” and that “If we get this wrong, none of us are gonna be alive tomorrow.” The sound design works perfectly with the visuals to build up goosebumps-inducing tension, taking this fictitious crisis disturbingly close to home.

This was, instantly, the reaction evoked by the trailer: “What in the stressful AF, too close to home in this chaotic point in our democracy kinda movie is this that I will ABSOLUTELY be watching?!” This statement capsulized the tonic anxiety with which the film premise taps onto present global concerns. Another simply put, “I AM SEATED This looks incredible,” which was pretty much the majority opinion. A pretty insightful comment then went onward to appreciate the craftsmanship: “Y’all evoked every emotion with this one. The sound design and cinematic elements made me feel like this was literally about to happen. Good job to the entire team. Flowers to everyone.”

Some of the comments made towards their appreciation and some not. A strange and rather humorous straining trend began to appear–coming from an odd crowd who called themselves the Wolverine Rasta Community. Members began to spam the comments section with variants on “IDRIS, we love you and your work ❤️ Say hello to Wolverine Rasta Community please?” From there started an epic thread of replies in which other members commenced to express their mutual love and attempts to lure Idris to Brazil. Not a single word told us what or where this community was; nonetheless, its loud and united voices served as a backdrop throughout the whole comment section.

Given the merciless portrayal of nuclear brinkmanship, other comments entered about current events: “With maniacs like Putin and Trump, we’re not far from this…” Such remarks reveal that Bigelow’s new endeavor is going to have a say in contemporary politics just like her earlier works did. One more confessed how much the trailer got to them: “I was lying down in bed half awake watching this… I’m fully sitting up & ready for this 😳”.

In between all the appreciation and geopolitics, some fans begin jokingly questioning Idris Elba’s presence-time in the trailer: “Where are you in this trailer? Movie looks amazing,” and the other pretty pointed: “Are you even in it 😂?” Those playful jabs are just another example of how fans keep in touch with each other and with the celebrities they adore.

Known for intense, surgically precise filmmaking, ‘House of Dynamite’ marks the return of Bigelow to a high-stakes genre she knows very well. A union with a towering presence like Elba promises plenty of cinematic thrills. The so-called trailer-reactions show that a huge buzz has been generated for a release this fall. This will be yet another landmark collaboration for Elba, who continues to seek out ambitiously-driven director projects. The discussion is underway already–giving it energy ripe with anticipation and dread in equal doses, dusted with a bit of mystery–laying the groundwork for what may very well be one of the loudest and much-discussed films of the season. Idris Elba is no stranger to high-profile action films.