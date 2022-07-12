Idris Elba launches cosmetics line with wife Sabrina

Actor Idris Elba has partnered with his wife Sabrina to launch a cosmetics brand called S'able Labs. It is reported by WWD.

The cosmetics will go on sale on July 12, 2022, and the line will include three products designed for all people, regardless of gender. In addition, cosmetics will include ingredients from East Africa.

The idea to release cosmetics appeared after Idris and Sabrina Elba discussed the issues of caring for their skin as a couple.

In 2020, they launched The Hub by S'able Labs, a discussion platform that talked about interpersonal relationships and how life as a couple affects self-care rituals.

This later evolved into the Coupledom podcast, where the same issues were discussed with fellow celebrity duos Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, cinematographers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and others.

During the conversations, Idris and Sabrina Elba brought up the topic of separation in pairs of cosmetic products. As a result, they released products for all genders.

In a previous post, In London, the building that previously housed the office of the fashion house Gucci is put up for sale. It is reported by The New York Post.

The neoclassical mansion, located in the Mayfair area, is offered either to buy for an amount of $66 million in dollar terms or to rent for $48,000 a week.

The building has four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a double garage, cinema, solarium, swimming pool, steam room, and sauna. The original Georgian fireplaces, carved mantelpieces, parquet floors, and stucco work have been preserved here.

The mansion was built in 1772 and belonged to Lord Chancellor Henry Brougham in the 19th century.

The Gucci fashion house moved here in 1998 after the head of the house, Maurizio Gucci, was shot dead by a hitman hired by his wife, Patricia Reggiani, at the head office in Milan.

Then Gucci decided that the house needed another office and moved into this house on Grafton Street near the Gucci boutique on Bond Street.