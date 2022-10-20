Ice Cube Calls Out Kanye West For Involving Him In The Antisemitic Scandal; Says He Had Nothing To Do With It

Kanye West has been the talk of the world for quite a while now due to his remarks on almost everything. Kanye was recently accused of spreading hatred against Jews for which many people have turned against him.

Due to his constant remarks, he has been banned from most social media sites including Twitter and Instagram. Despite his ban, Kanye continued with his antisemitic remarks and even doubled them. In a recent interview, Kanye thanked Ice Cube for helping him see the antisemitic vibe. Ice Cube, however, is denying having to do anything with Kanye’s remarks.

Kanye stated, “Cube’s set me up for this. You’ve influenced me to get on this antisemite vibe. I’m here to finish the job.” He did not elaborate further on the topic. Ice Cube has been accused of being antisemitic himself as he supported the Nation of Islam minister, Louis Farrakhan, who is also known to be antisemitic.

Ice Cube has also been under the heat for social media posts about the 2020 election. When fans raised concern about the posts, Ice Cube said, “This is CUBE. My account has not been hacked. I speak for no organization. I only speak for the meek people of the earth. We will not expect crumbles from your table. We have to power of almighty God backing us all over the earth. NO MORE TALKING. Repent.”

However, even with his past, Ice Cube is insistent that he had nothing to do with Kanye’s mindset. He said, “I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bullshit. I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him. I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been.” Fans couldn’t take him seriously because of his past of antisemitism.

Kanye and Ice Cube seem to be butting heads on this matter as Kanye is still insistent that Ice Cube influenced him however Ice Cube is denying anything to do with the situation.