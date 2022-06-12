I was waiting for a Prince, But I need a Princess: Rebel Wilson made a coming out

In 2021, Rebel Wilson broke up with billionaire Jacob Bush. After that, a pause began in the actress's personal life, and she herself entirely concentrated on losing weight, managing to lose about 35 kilograms.

In mid-May of this year, the star admitted that her heart was busy again. Her love, as the celebrity claimed, she met at a friend's house.

Fans were eagerly waiting for Rebel to introduce her boyfriend to them. And the other day, Wilson nevertheless decided to reveal exactly who she is in a relationship with, but this greatly stunned the fans. The actress published a joint picture with designer Ramona Agrum.

"I thought I was waiting for a Disney prince... But maybe all this time I needed a Disney princess," the celebrity wrote, accompanying her post with a heart emoji.

Shortly after this came out, a close friend of the actress gave an interview to People reporters. He stressed that he had never seen Wilson so happy.

Interestingly, the lovers managed to hide their relationship for several months. The paparazzi often noticed them together on walks. However, Ramona seems very closed - even the designer chose to hide her page on social networks from Internet users.

