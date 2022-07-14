I sleep with makeup: Kim Kardashian shocked fans

41-year-old Kim Kardashian made an unexpected revelation. The reality TV star assured me that she could not wash off her makeup for days.

A mother of many children strives to always look perfect. It seems that Kim does not leave the house without the help of professional makeup artists.

As it turns out, this is almost exactly what it is. This was told by the ex-wife of Kanye West herself.

Kim recorded a video in which she talked about her beauty life hacks. The model shocked many by declaring her special talent.

“I have one talent, and that might be my worst advice to you guys. I can sleep with full makeup on my face,” said Kim.

She emphasized that she manages to sleep so neatly that her makeup is not damaged at all, and the next morning she looks like she just left the makeup artist.

Kim assured them that with such makeup, she could go the whole next day. “And you know, my makeup lasts a very long time. I don’t even know why,” summed up the diva.

Hot discussions of such a bold recognition of the star immediately broke out on the Web. “So it looks like Kim doesn’t brush her teeth at night; it’s terrible! And in the morning, she hardly takes the brush in her hands”

“Everything is super, but what about the teeth? Do you clean them at all?”, “It’s just disgusting, no hygiene!” bloggers write.

Recently, Kardashian admitted that the phenomenal weight loss had a detrimental effect on her health. Kim managed to achieve the desired result, but the price was too high.

Kim Kardashian admitted that she paid too high a price for her weight loss. The 41-year-old American television personality suffered from psoriatic arthritis.

In order to fit into the iconic dress of Marilyn Monroe, Kim Kardashian lost 7 kg. The star complained that this greatly affected her health.