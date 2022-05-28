I brought my father! Thomas Markle admitted to hospital with a stroke. The other day, sources reported that the father of the Duchess of Sussex , Thomas Markle, was hospitalized with a stroke. According to eyewitnesses, Thomas was loaded into an ambulance with an oxygen mask on his face in Tijuana (a city in Mexico).

It is known that Megan Markle's father was rushed to a hospital in Chula Vista, California, around 21:30 local time. It is assumed that Thomas was transported across the border, and it is also reported that he was unable to talk to the doctors, so he was forced to write down his symptoms on a piece of paper. Sometime later, the news of Thomas's hospitalization was confirmed by his daughter, Samantha Markle.

It is worth noting that in 2018, Thomas Markle missed the royal wedding of his daughter Meghan and Prince Harry due to heart problems. By the way, this is not the first time Samantha Markle has accused Sussex of her father's deteriorating health.

Thomas's hospitalization also means he will miss the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, although Markle really wanted to attend this celebration. Perhaps he wanted to see his daughter or find new leads and details regarding the Dukes of Sussex in order to continue attacking them for the sake of his popularity. As a reminder to our readers, Megan stopped communicating with her father after trying to sell her baby photos to the PAPARAZZI before her wedding day to Prince Harry in 2018. Instead, only Megan's mother, Doria Ragland, was present at the wedding ceremony in St. George's Chapel. Meghan's father has also barred from grandson Archie's christening at Windsor Castle in 2019.