Hunter Hayes Celebrates First Week Of New Song Every Piece

In celebration of the first 7 days of his much-anticipated single concentration “Every Piece,” Hunter Hayes invites his social media audience to share the song with the one who means the most to them. The singer-songwriter thus released an emotional gratitude post directed at anyone who has ever supported him since the day of “Every Piece”‘s release.

At once, the posts became a ground of praise for the new songs. One individual remarked, “Can’t get enough of this songggg!! Astro you sir truly have outdone yourself!! So proud of you!” This comment exemplifies how deeply ingrained are the feelings of long-time listeners towards the artistic journey Hayes has embarked upon.

Another fan hilariously turned the concept around: reposting the track is how they sent the song to the one they cannot live without- Hunter Hayes and his music. Some others went on to reaffirm their love for the song and its very meaningful lyrics.

Clearly, the love hues of “Every Piece” found listeners. One user shared a waiting sentiment that would resonate with anybody: “Waiting for my guy to send me this song thou.” Maybe that single sentence is the very definition of hopeful yearning evoked in the average listener who pictures this song as something dear would send them.

Praise for Hayes went beyond the music. One commenter stated, “Thank you for continuing to show us all so much love!” Essentially, this is a sign of shared appreciation within the artist’s developed relationship with his loyal fan base.

An exuberant fan left a potent outpouring interlaced with the song title: “Hello my sweetie I love this every piece is such a beautiful masterpiece every piece of me loves every piece of you I love you so much.” This gush goes to show-how much emotional intensity the new release from Rooster has sparked.

Though the vast majority of reactions were positive, there was a small alternate exchange in the comments. A user said directly to Hayes, “Can we send it to you?” The humorous question implies that the fans-who may also include the artist himself-would very much like to partake in the experience to which his song is inviting.

The essence of Hunter Hayes’s artist persona has been built around heartfelt songwriting, and “Every Piece” would surely be another straightforward hit for his audience. The first week of this song has grown heavy with testimonies shared among its listeners, telling of their connection to the song as well as the overwhelming romantic essence it puts forth. The vocal outpour of online response denotes a community so intensely invested with the music and its creator. Other than appreciation for Hayes himself, the welcome that his urge for sharing has met from listeners is one of sincere thankfulness. The behind-the-scenes process of his recent music video further showcases his dedication to his craft.