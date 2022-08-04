Hugh Laurie, The Star Of House, Walks With Shaggy Beard And Unruly Hair

Hugh Laurie has a long list of noteworthy film roles, including 101 Dalmatians, Street Kings, Jeeves and Wooster, and many others.

However, it wasn't until he portrayed the lead character in the TV series House M.D. in the middle of the 2000s that he really shot to stardom.

The dramatization of a remarkable physician-diagnostician took eight full years to shoot. They still attempt to duplicate her success. Hugh was paid a fantastic salary back then—roughly £250,000 per episode.

But after "Dr. House," Laurie's career gradually started to wane. But he doesn't appear to give a damn. Hugh is actively involved in a variety of different endeavors, including shooting TV series, performing live as a pianist and musician, and occasionally taking on episodic parts.

Hugh was recently photographed by paparazzi while walking his dog in north London. He opted for a casual ensemble of shorts and a light blue tee. The actor matched his sneakers to his top. However, compared to his appearance, Lori's attire did not draw as much notice.

"Is this really Dr. House?" "He has the right to look however he wants," "I like Lori anyone," "It's like he has lupus himself," "So overgrown and unkempt," and "Is this really Dr. House." After all, he wasn't adored for his looks, as discussed by online users in the replies.

Hugh is both appearing in and directing the miniseries as Dr. James Nicholson, a psychiatrist.

I adored this book as a child and still do, he declared. Since the first time I appreciated the beauty of the fundamental mystery, the hairs on the back of my neck have not completely fallen out of place.

Since then, I've grown more and more in love with the characters, and I feel really honored to be able to tell their tale again in this way. "I'll put my all into it and wear a tie on set."