Hugh Jackman tests positive for coronavirus after performing at Tony Awards

Actor Hugh Jackman has tested positive for COVID the day after his Tony performance. It is reported by Variety.

At the ceremony, Jackman performed several songs along with his musical colleagues.

He was also selected for Best Actor in a Musical but lost to Miles Frost. It is noted that the artist was sitting without a mask in the front row during the award ceremony.

Prior to the show, all guests were required to present proof of vaccination and a negative COVID PCR test result taken within 48 hours prior to the performances.

At the awards, it was allowed not to wear a protective mask.

Musical co-star Sutton Foster also contracted COVID a few days before the performance, causing the show to be canceled for both stars.

The actor had earlier signed a contract for COVID-19 at the end of December 2021. The actor also revealed that his standby Max Clayton would take his place in The Music Man's hit Broadway production.

The actor went on to say that his blow was just another 'reminder' that he would say, 'Broadway's real heroes are standby, understudies, and swings, and this has never been clearer than last year.'

He added that Standby, Under Studies and Swings, "Give meaning to the phrase, the show should continue, and it will continue and it will be amazing."

As the video ended, he told Clayton, "Have a great time, and I'll be back to River City as soon as possible," as the video ended.

The Music Man is a revival of Meredith Wilson's 1957 hit musical, which opened for preview in December 2021 before debuting in Broadway's Winter Garden Theater in February 2022.