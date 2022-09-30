Hugh Jackman Is Back In The Gym Following Announcement That He Will Be Playing Wolverine In Deadpool 3

The internet broke a couple days ago when Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter and announced Deadpool 3 along with its release date. Deadpool 3 has been in the works for a while, everyone has known that, so that news in itself is not what broke the internet but rather an announcement regarding what's in the movie is what did the breaking. At the end of the announcement, Ryan revealed that Hugh Jackman will be reprising the role of Wolverine AKA Logan in the film.

Hugh Jackman has played the role of Wolverine since 2000, when he first appeared in the role in the very first X-Men movie. Ever since then, Jackman has played the role 9 times throughout the X-Men films including 3 movies solely dedicated to his character. Due to his 9 appearances as the character across almost 2 decades of time span, Jackman has become exclusively synonymous with the character with fans unable to even imagine anyone else doing the role.

As the character developed, one of the things that developed along with it was Hugh Jackman's physique. In the first X-Men film, Hugh was rather lean but as time went on he put on more and more bulk for the character, with his peak physique really coming through in 2013's The Wolverine. That is the body that most people associate with Wolverine and now it seems that Jackman is on his way to gain Wolverine fitness once more.

Soon after the announcement that he will be reprising his role, Jackman took to Instagram to post a snap of himself in the gym

Getting into Wolverine shape is no easy task and Jackman has not done it since he retired the role in 2017, which means it will be an uphill climb but his story seems to show that he is up for the challenge.

Deadpool 3 is almost exactly 1 year away with a release date of September 6 2024, so whatever Hugh is doing, he's going to have to do it fans, because fans can't wait.