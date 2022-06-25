How is Jennifer Lawrence training after recent childbirth? 

The actress was seen walking in Beverly Hills in a sports outfit.

Oscar-winning Jennifer Lawrence , 31, and recently also a happy mom, went to an afternoon Pilates class on Tuesday, which attracted the attention of fans.

For sports activities, the actress picked up a comfortable outfit a loose white oversized T-shirt, black yoga leggings, and massive open slippers.

Jennifer walked a confident, relaxed gait through Beverly Hills, talking on the phone, with a large gym bag and stylish sunglasses.

The actress decided not to bother with her hair and collected her hair in a ponytail convenient for training. Despite the fact that there was not a single gram of makeup on Lawrence's face, the new mother looked fresh and young.

According to an insider, after Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney first became parents, the actress tried to keep a low profile.

The couple was in no hurry to reveal the sex of the child until a recent phone interview with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, who hinted that Jennifer and Cook had a son.

Jennifer is known for a variety of critically acclaimed roles, including the role of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games, and the franchise seems to be reviving.

According to the deadline, a new prequel film titled The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Song Birds and Snakes is being worked on. The film follows a young president, Snow, as the 10th annual Hunger Games is on the horizon.

The film stars Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler with a November 2023 premiere date.