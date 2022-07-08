How a fan of natural aging Sarah Jessica Parker looks in a swimsuit

The actress has repeatedly spoken out against ageism

Despite the fact that the cult series "Sex and the City" was released many years ago, Sarah Jessica Parker is still associated with the main character Carrie Bradshaw.

Due to the fact that the actress recently participated in the restart of the legendary project, she had to deal with ageism.

Later, in various interviews, the celebrity answered those who noted that she was too old for this role. "Some write that I have a lot of wrinkles; others say that they are few.

It seems that people just like it when they feel the pain of having changed with age. Yes, we choose natural aging, which does not look perfect. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What should I do about it? Stop aging? Disappear? The star wondered.

Her attitude towards aging has inspired many women to stop trying to hide their wrinkles or other minor skin imperfections. And the new pictures of the paparazzi, who filmed Sarah on the beach, are sure to motivate them not to be shy about changing their figure.

Photographers captured Parker on the beach in the Hamptons, where she was with her husband. The actress looked quite fit in a laconic one-piece swimsuit. "As for me, she has a great figure," "A beautiful figure.

Looks pretty sporty and fit", "Sarah looks great in a bathing suit," responded Internet users in the comments to the footage.

Among those missing by Parker and Broderick were their three children - 19-year-old son James Wilkie and 13-year-old twin daughters Marion & Tabitha.

The actor couple - who is also said to own a cottage in Amagansett - tied their sunburns and folding chairs before heading to one of their two reported homes.