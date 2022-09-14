Honoring Her Late Father On What Would Have Been His 49th Birthday, Meadow Walker Wrote A Touching Tribute

On this, the 49th anniversary of his birth, Meadow Walker is thinking about her father, Paul Walker, who passed away when she was young.

On Monday, the 23-year-old model posted an adorable flashback photo of herself with the late actor to Instagram, along with a shot of the latest Paul Walker Foundation products.

She wished her best friend and soul twin a happy birthday in the post's description. Always and forever, my love and devotion to you. Presenting: today's release of brand-new designs from the incomparable @paulwalkerfdn in honor of you! Be good and do good.

She also shared a snapshot from her youth, this time of her sitting on her father's shoulders, on her Instagram Story. Both people were wearing blue jeans and white t-shirts for the photo.

Paul died in an automobile accident on November 30, 2013, when Meadow was just 15 years old. He was 40. Since Paul was in the midst of filming Fast 7, his brothers Caleb and Cody were brought in to stand in for him; later, his face was digitally overlaid onto their bodies.

His daughter has paid tribute to him often. She saw the F9 debut in June of 2021. Vin Diesel, who stars alongside Paul, has brought up the idea of including Meadow in the films.

When asked by E!, Diesel said, "I wouldn't count anything out." Daily Pop from earlier this year. Let me just state that nothing is out of the question without spilling the beans on Fast 10.

Diesel has expressed concern for his goddaughter, Meadow, who has maintained tight relationships with him and his family. Last year, he told Extra that she was the first person to wish him a happy Father's Day on holiday.

Diesel also said at the time, "It's one of the most wonderful things in the world to see her with my children." Sometimes when I see her interacting with Pauline, my daughter, it really hits me hard because I can only imagine what my brother sees.