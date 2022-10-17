Holding Hands At The Colosseum In Rome, Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez Appear To Be Having A Good Time On Their Vacation

On Saturday, the two were observed strolling around the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, while holding hands and having a good time.

During their excursion to the historic site, the former CEO of Amazon, who was 58 years old, remained near his companion while wearing a shirt of a lighter shade of blue and slacks of a darker shade of blue. During the event, he was also seen wearing a pair of white sneakers and sunglasses in the shape of airplane cockpits.

In the meantime, Sánchez, 52 years old and has won an Emmy, wore a long black dress and accessorized it with a pair of white sneakers and sunglasses. At the beginning of this month, the two were also seen laughing and walking hand in hand as they exited a celebrity hangout known as Nobu, which is located in Malibu, California.

During the encounter, Sanchez wore a black strapless dress studded with gems. She teamed the garment with a black purse, pointed-toe heels, and a pair of aviator sunglasses. On the other hand, Bezos opted for dark-wash denim, a black shirt, and bright white shoes.

After Bezos had previously revealed that he was divorcing his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, he and Sanchez made their relationship public in 2019, shortly after Bezos had disclosed that he was ending his marriage.

The former co-host of Good Day LA was going through a divorce at the same time from her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell, considered one of Hollywood's most influential agents.

In the years since the news surfaced, the couple's love has continued to flourish, as seen by the fact that they frequently engage in public displays of affection, take their children on trips together, and advocate for policies to combat climate change.

According to information provided to PEOPLE by a source in the past, one of the most compelling aspects of the relationship between Bezos and Sánchez is that they both have a solid dedication to philanthropy.

According to the information provided by the source in June 2021, Jeff and Lauren are receiving a great deal of inspiration from the charitable work they are carrying out. When they talk with partners about the work on climate change, education, and homelessness, their joy is palpable and audible.