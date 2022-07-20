Helen Mirren Confirmed To Be Returning In Fast And Furious 10

The fast and the furious franchise is one of the longest-running movie franchises of all time and it is finally coming to a close with a two-part final installment. There have been many questions regarding what the final installments of the street racing franchise will involve and some confirmations have finally started to come through.

In a recent image that leaked online from the set of fast and furious 10, officially titled Fast X, it has been revealed that Helen Mirren will be reprising her role of Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw in the movie.

Helen made her debut in the franchise in 2017s The Fate of the Furious, and then later made an appearance in the spin-off movie Hobbs and Shaw and then another appearance in Fast 9.

The actress plays the role of the mother of Shaw. In the 9th installment of the franchise, Vin Diesel's character turned to Helen's character for help as he was tracking down his brother Jakob played by John Cena. In the upcoming film, it seems Dom will be seeking out Magdalene's help once more as the set photos show the two characters embracing and then Mirren's character stroking Dom's cheek. Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel have both been very open regarding the close relationship that they share in real life and hence it is safe to assume that the two would be happy to be working together once again.

The cast of the 10th installment looks pretty impressive as some of the classic actors that fans know and love are set to return including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kan. In addition to theknown characters, there is now an addition of 2 new cast members including Brie Larson in an unknown character and Jason Mamoa, in the role of the villain whose origins and motives have not yet been revealed. Charlize Theron will also be returning in her villain role of Cipher.

The first part of the final installment of the franchise will be releasing in cinemas worldwide on May 19th 2023