Heidi Klum's Daughter, Leni Olumi Klum In A Corset And Lace, Walked The Catwalk At the Dolce & Gabbana Show

Heidi Klum 's daughter walked the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Italy. Writes about this publication Mirror.

Leni Olumi Klum appeared in a bold image - a black lace blouse, a corset, and a short skirt.

18-year-old Leni Klum was watched by her mother, who was among the guests of the show. Later, she shared joint pictures on her social networks. "Good luck to my baby," signed pictures of Heidi Klum.

The show took place in Piazza del Duomo in Sicily, and the models demonstrated the new collection of the Italian House on the steps of the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore.

Among the guests of the show were Helen Mirren, Mariah Carey, Sharon Stone, and Lupita Nyong'o.

Last year, Heidi Klum gave an interview to People magazine in which she shared her concerns about her daughter's modeling career and admitted that she thinks she is "too young" to be in the spotlight.

