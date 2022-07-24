Heidi Klum Goes On A 'Date Night' With Tom Kaulitz, Wearing A Small Top And A Miniskirt

The 49-year-old Heidi Klum 's next social media post is always sexier than the one before it. Before the followers could leave the model's semi-naked photos, she had already posted a fresh set.

Heidi is pictured posing in an unfantasy-inspiring orange-pink ensemble. The diva is dressed in a miniskirt and a unique jacket with a bodice over it, showing off her sculpted abs and neckline.

A pair of high-heeled sandals in a variety of colors complete the model's appearance. Luke Klum's sexiness is only enhanced by the lack of facial makeup and loose hair.

The model chose such a daring look for a night out with her husband, Tom Kaulitz , 32. The musician readily posed with Heidi, exuding pride in his wife in every aspect of his appearance. By the way, Tom matched Klum's attire perfectly in his peach T-shirt and flesh-colored pants.

In a previous post, Heidi Klum, 49, was in Sicily. She traveled there as a guest of the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, in which her daughter Leni, 18, who is actually named Helene Boshoven Samuel, participated.

After that, the model and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, 32, traveled to Europe. From there, the model posted wonderfully gorgeous photographs of nature, occasionally obscuring their selfies.

Heidi published a few incredibly unguarded images on her own account a few hours ago. In one, she stands topless with the landscape as her backdrop while wearing red swimming trunks with strings.

Her chest and face are hidden by her flowing blonde hair. The model, who will turn 50 next year, has pumped arms and legs as well as supple buttocks.

She also has a flat, toned stomach. Boy, this is hot, as Klum captioned the image, suggesting that her spouse took it.

The judge for America's Got Talent continued by posting another image.