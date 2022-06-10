Heidi Klum appeared in public with her 18-year-old daughter-model

49-year-old supermodel Heidi Klum came to the premiere of the film "Jurassic World: Reign" with 18-year-old daughter Lenny. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

Last Monday, June 6, the film's premiere "Jurassic World: Domination" took place in Los Angeles. Many stars, including Heidi Klum, attended the event.

The supermodel appeared in public in a tight dress with a plunging neckline and stiletto sandals. Her daughter, 18-year-old Lenny, accompanied her. The girl appeared in a black top and trousers with a corset belt.

Lenny followed in Heidi's footsteps. In December 2020, the girl posed for the cover of the January issue of German Vogue with her mother - this was her debut as a model. Then, a year later, she walked the catwalk for the first time at the Der Berliner Salon show as part of Berlin Fashion Week.

In addition to Lenny, born to Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, Heidi Klum has three children from her ex-husband, singer Sila: sons Henry and Johan, and daughter Lou. Since February 2019, the supermodel has been married to musician Tom Kaulitz.

In a previous post, Princess Martha Louise, the 50-year-old daughter of Norway's King Harald V, has become engaged to her sixth-generation American boyfriend, Durek Verrett, who calls himself a shaman. The Royal House of Norway reports this on its official website.

"His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen send their most sincere congratulations and wish the couple all the best for the future," the royal family said in a statement.

Accompanying the text was a photograph of Princess Martha Louise and her chosen one. The Norwegian princess, fourth in line to the throne, shared a picture of her emerald engagement ring on social media.

"I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to the shaman Durek," wrote the Norwegian princess. "He is the one who makes my heart race, the one who sees and appreciates me, who makes me laugh, and with whom I can be weak. Love transcends and makes us grow. And I'm happy that I continue to grow with this wonderful person."