'He Signed a contract': Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were suspected of fictitious romance. After breaking up with her husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian was not alone for long - the TV star had an affair with comedian Pete Davidson, who is 13 years younger than her. In a new episode of the reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which was filmed a few months ago, Kim hinted at an affair with Pete. Kardashian did not reveal the name of her beloved then, but now it is already obvious that it was about Davidson.

The show's new episode provoked another wave of discussions on the Web. Internet users are sure that Kim and Pete signed a contract and that their romance is fictitious. They do not believe that the couple is really in love.

"He's just a contract boyfriend and nothing else," "Pete has a contract on the Hulu show; this is not a real relationship. Also, the only reason Kim is with Pete is that she couldn't handle Kourtney and Travis getting the attention of the press", "Does anyone really believe their relationship is sincere?".

Kim and Pete started dating in October last year. At first, they did not advertise their relationship, but then they began to go out together. Kim notes that she is easy and fun with her boyfriend. Her daughter's choice is also approved by Kris Jenner, who calls her chosen one, Kim, a very kind guy. But ex-husband Kim Kanye West is not happy with Davidson and actively opposes their relationship.

Every year Kim Kardashian wows fans with her Met Gala style. Internet users have been arguing for days that the businesswoman intends to appear on the ball in Jean Louis' "naked" Marilyn Monroe outfit. In an interview, she let it slip that she would only wear famous clothes if she could fit in it.