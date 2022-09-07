Hayden Panettiere, A Nashville Actress, Provided Details Of Her Private Birthday Celebration

After turning 33 on August 21, the Nashville alum posted a snapshot from the private celebration on Instagram. She models a leopard-print dress in front of a desert setting in the picture.

She added under the photo, "Had a fantastic birthday party with a small group of some of my most fabulous friends and favorite individuals. In the post's hashtags, the actress mentioned that the party featured hibachi, mocktails, games, and pals.

Others who knew the Heroes alum left birthday greetings in the comments section. Burgess Jenkins, Panettiere's co-star in Remember, the Titans, wished Hay Hay a happy birthday. YAS queen, as Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi shared! Enjoy your birthday.

Panettiere is enjoying both her birthday and returning to the Scream franchise. She would return to the coming Scream 6, as Kirby Reed reported in May.

Panettiere recently gushed to PEOPLE about her first movie in eight years and her comeback to the franchise. I have such beautiful memories of working on Scream 4, so I'm thrilled that this will be my first job back, she stated at the time.

Panettiere continued, "I believe like I'm returning, and I remember her. I adore the character and I adore her sass." Consequently, it's a little less frightening. I'm eager. I'm quite enthusiastic.

Panettiere told PEOPLE in July that she was addicted to booze and painkillers, stating, "There was simply this grey tone in my life."

She said at the time, "I was on the forefront of the world, and I shattered it. I battled my addiction for years and had a terrible case of postpartum depression. When I'd believe I'd reached my lowest point, the trap door would suddenly open.

She continued, "There have been many ups and downs along the way to recovery and joy. It hasn't been easy." But even the worst things that have happened to me haven't made me regret anything. I feel tremendously successful. Furthermore, I think I have a second opportunity.