Harvey Weinstein faces new charges of harassment

Producer Harvey Weinstein faces new indecency charges.

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein faces new indecent charges. The Daily Star reports this.

The Crown Prosecution Service in the UK explained that we are talking about harassment against a woman whom the filmmaker met in London. The alleged incident took place in August 1996 and is currently under investigation.

Accusations against the Hollywood showman were first heard in 2017 from the pages of The New York Times. Then the publication wrote about many young actresses and subordinates of Weinstein who have suffered over the past 30 years.

Later, more than 80 women told their relationship stories with the producer, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Salma Hayek. Finally, on March 11, 2020, the producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison, having been found guilty of third-degree rape and first-degree sexual inducement.

On June 3, a New York court rejected the 70-year-old producer's appeal. The panel of five judges who heard Weinstein's appeal unanimously concluded that no errors were made in sentencing, and therefore the charge stands.

In March 2020, Weinstein was accused of sexually assaulting former assistant Mimi Haley as well as raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann. Then the filmmaker was given 23 years in prison, which the producer decided to appeal.

A producer spokesman said he would appeal this decision to the Superior Court of the State of New York. It is reported that the filmmaker is serving a 23-year sentence in Los Angeles and is also awaiting trial on 11 other charges.

