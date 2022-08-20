Trending

Harry Styles Wore A Crochet Top For A Date With Olivia Wilde

Hailee ShaneHailee Shane
Aug 20, 2022 5:06 AM
1 Views
0
Harry Styles Wore A Crochet Top For A Date With Olivia Wilde
Credit: pagesix

When Harry Styles wore a peekaboo crochet style to dinner, he demonstrated that he is a "Little Freak."

When dining with his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde , at the Italian restaurant Rubirosa in New York City, the former member of One Direction bared all in the sheer shirt. It was the pinnacle of bohemian date night attire.

The 28-year-old "Watermelon Sugar" singer showed off his cleavage in the low-cut crochet top, which he paired with pants and summer-appropriate white Vans. The "As It Was" singer added a black face mask and a little claw-clipped man bun as accessories.

One Styles supporter wrote on Twitter that they were "absolutely" in love with "the gorgeous lace" blouse and would "take it" if they were Wilde, who is well known for donning her boyfriend's fancy clothes and tour merchandise out and about.

Styles is getting ready for his residency at Madison Square Garden, where he's certain to wear a lot of sheer shirts throughout the course of his 15 nights of performances.

Since January 2021, Wilde and Styles have been seen together in public. The "Don't Worry, Darling" director and Jason Sudeikis, with whom she co-parents Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, despite their ongoing custody dispute, called off their engagement in 2020.

In a previous post, Prior to a romantic date night, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were seen holding hands at a gym in New York City on Thursday.

Photos taken on Thursday showed the couple kissing after finishing their workout. They had dinner at the family-run Italian American restaurant Rubirosa later that evening.

The former member of One Direction, who is in New York City for his impending Madison Square Garden engagement, made a grand exit from the restaurant.

Styles, 28, wore brown slacks and white sneakers with a crocheted long-sleeve blouse. He had a black mask over his face.

Read more about

Advertisement

You may also like

Olivia Wilde Defeats Jason Sudeikis In The Initial Custody Dispute

Olivia Wilde Defeats Jason Sudeikis In The Initial Custody Dispute

Posted on Aug 11, 2022 10:05 AM
Harry Styles Brings Love Back In The Air As He Stops Concert For A Special Moment Between Two Particular Fans

Harry Styles Brings Love Back In The Air As He Stops Concert For A Special Moment Between Two Particular Fans

Posted on Aug 5, 2022 9:17 PM
Harry Styles Forced To Cancel Concert After Nearby Shooting Kills Several People

Harry Styles Forced To Cancel Concert After Nearby Shooting Kills Several People

Posted on Jul 4, 2022 8:38 PM