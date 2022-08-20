Harry Styles Wore A Crochet Top For A Date With Olivia Wilde

When Harry Styles wore a peekaboo crochet style to dinner, he demonstrated that he is a "Little Freak."

When dining with his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde , at the Italian restaurant Rubirosa in New York City, the former member of One Direction bared all in the sheer shirt. It was the pinnacle of bohemian date night attire.

The 28-year-old "Watermelon Sugar" singer showed off his cleavage in the low-cut crochet top, which he paired with pants and summer-appropriate white Vans. The "As It Was" singer added a black face mask and a little claw-clipped man bun as accessories.

One Styles supporter wrote on Twitter that they were "absolutely" in love with "the gorgeous lace" blouse and would "take it" if they were Wilde, who is well known for donning her boyfriend's fancy clothes and tour merchandise out and about.

Styles is getting ready for his residency at Madison Square Garden, where he's certain to wear a lot of sheer shirts throughout the course of his 15 nights of performances.

Since January 2021, Wilde and Styles have been seen together in public. The "Don't Worry, Darling" director and Jason Sudeikis, with whom she co-parents Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, despite their ongoing custody dispute, called off their engagement in 2020.

In a previous post, Prior to a romantic date night, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were seen holding hands at a gym in New York City on Thursday.

Photos taken on Thursday showed the couple kissing after finishing their workout. They had dinner at the family-run Italian American restaurant Rubirosa later that evening.

The former member of One Direction, who is in New York City for his impending Madison Square Garden engagement, made a grand exit from the restaurant.

Styles, 28, wore brown slacks and white sneakers with a crocheted long-sleeve blouse. He had a black mask over his face.