Harry Styles unveiled his third album Harry's House. When a teen idol becomes a rock star, he is ready to shout it to the whole world. Over the years of his career, Harry Styles has not only shown his bright side and creativity but also became one of the first voices of the modern generation who is not afraid to break stereotypes right on stage.

In addition to the choice of catchy outfits, high-profile statements, and individuality, the artist does not cease to realize himself in the musical field. The latest revelation was presented on May 20 on all foreign venues because it was on this day that Harry released his third studio album Harry's House.

The record became a kind of continuation of the Fine Line project, nominated for the Grammy Award in 2021. The release is already at the top of the charts in the US and the UK, and we understand the reason for the tremendous success. He exuded that effortless charisma that has propelled Harry's head and shoulders above his former One Direction bandmates and made him one of pop's most compelling artists. In total, the album includes 13 original compositions, and 12 of them have not yet been presented before.

The singer has been building intrigue around the premiere for a long time and kept this recording a secret, working mainly with returning collaborators Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson. However, you are unlikely to delve into the dark and lyrical narrative. Harry either yearns for a past love but does not try to pressure it or has feelings for someone else, but not very passionately. He doesn't worry about who his ex is going home to, despite the nostalgic message of the Little Freak track, and Styles isn't despondent over wine because he just has " grape juice blues .

" The song Daydreaming is a deep but richly textured sexual fantasy that probably best expresses what is felt throughout most of the album: the musician writes in a light reverie and is blissfully isolated from life's extremes.