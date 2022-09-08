Harry Styles Makes Fun Of The Chris Pine Spitting Incident At His Concert

The Venice Premiere of the upcoming Olivia Wilde film, Don't Worry Darling made waves in the press but for all the wrong reasons. A clip from the premiere went viral which showed Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde sitting down, with Harry Styles coming to join them in an empty seat. Just as Styles is sitting down, the clip seems to show Styles spitting on Chris Pine. The scene was not very clear but Pine does react to something as he stops clapping to look fixatedly at his lap. Many fans were almost certain that Styles spat on Pine but nothing was confirmed.

Recently, Pine's representative has made it clear that no such thing happened and the whole scandal is just the result of a video that deceives the eyes quite well.

The point was further hammered home by Styles who joked about the incident in his concert at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

“This is our tenth show at Madison Square Garden. It’s wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine. But fret not, we’re back!” said Styles to a crowd of screaming fans.

Style's joke made it clear that the two actors are actually not taking the speculations as seriously as their fans are because there is simply no truth to it.

Pine's representatives explained the situation in the following words: