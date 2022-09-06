Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Looked Stunning On The Red Carpet While Wearing Custom Gucci

For the Venice International Film Festival premiere of their new movie, "Don't Worry Darling," Harry Styles and his girlfriend Olivia Wilde were both attired to the nines in the upscale clothing line on Monday.

The 28-year-old ex-One Direction diva appeared in a tailored navy suit with an exaggerated collar in baby blue that was inspired by Gucci's 2023 Cruise collection. The "Little Freak" singer finished the look with white boots from the Gucci Ha Ha Ha line and her usual ring collection.

The geometric sunglasses ($435) from the same Gucci collection, which are fit for Elton John, were also worn by styles. Wilde, 38, however, dazzled in a unique yellow Gucci gown with ruffled feathers at the bottom. She added extra glitz to her outfit by wearing diamond jewelry, such as rings and a necklace.

In light of claims that there was indeed much to worry about on the "Don't Worry Darling" set, Styles and Wilde have been treading carefully in recent months.

On the red carpet on Monday, the two reconnected with Florence Pugh, who plays the movie's lead actress, amid allegations that they are at odds. In the group photo, Pugh, 26, stood alone from Wilde and Styles.

Although being in production, Florence is a force, and we are so thankful that she was able to attend the event tonight, Wilde remarked during a press conference. The internet sustains itself by feeding off the never-ending tabloid rumors and noise. I do not believe I am required to participate.

The "Don't Worry Darling" actress stunned in an off-the-shoulder Valentino gown for the film's Venice Film Festival debut on Monday night, appearing unconcerned despite the controversy surrounding her and the director Olivia Wilde.

The shimmering dress had a magnificent split front and balloon-style sleeves, and Miss Flo, 26, posed confidently.

She strolled the red carpet wearing a translucent overlay that was embellished with silver stars and rounds strewn throughout.