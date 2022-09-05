Harry Potter's Father Jason Isaacs And Tom Felton Get Back Together

On Saturday, Jason Isaacs went to see his son Tom Felton , a star of the West End show 2:22 A Ghost Story and a member of the Harry Potter film franchise, in person.

The 59-year-old Isaacs was smiling about his on-screen kid in his comment for the two actors' endearing Instagram posts from the day.

He said that he was "very happy and, alongside the audience, thrilled" to witness his son "commanding the stage today, shattering hearts and filling pants." He's writing a book and making music, both equally terrible things. If I take the trash out on the right day, which is rare, I feel proud. Without love, I would despise him.

That's a work tan; btw, Isaacs said in jest in reference to his complexion. I don't have trumphilis.

Felton, 34, also shared a cute selfie of the two. He wrote the image, "My dad learned about this performance I was in at @222aghoststory."

Beginning with 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Felton portrayed Draco Malfoy to Isaacs' evil Lucius Malfoy in all eight Harry Potter movies.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, an HBO Max special from this year, featured the famous Potter father and son team.

The acclaimed special also included Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Ralph Fiennes, and other series actors.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling recently highlighted her disappearance from the HBO Max special, claiming she denied a request to attend.

In a video clip posted to YouTube, she informed host Graham Norton of Virgin Radio Saturday, "I was invited to go on that, but I chose I didn't want to participate. I was correct when I assumed that movies were more important than literature. That was the purpose of the celebration.

Nobody advised against doing it. I was requested to participate, and I chose not to, as the author mentioned.